Bhopal: Muslim clerics urge to obey government lockdown instructions even in Ramzan

BHOPAL: The highest body constituting all Muslim clerics, the Masajid Committee has issued an appeal to all Muslims to obey all instructions given by the government related to lockdown, even in the holy month of Ramzan.

The committee headed by Shahar Qazi, Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi has appealed that only those residing inside the mosques offer prayers (four or five at the most) while others offer namaz in their houses and follow government instructions on lockdown.

Evenings are important during month of Ramzan as devotees break their fast at the time of sunset. Later part of the evening is spent in offering special namaz ‘taraveeh’ in mosques. The Masjid Committee has appealed that Muslims should offer these namaz at home and not to assemble in mosques.

Moreover, ‘Iftaari’ special preparations made to open the fast should remain as simple as possible and the society saved as much as possible and donate it to the deprived section of society.

Similar appeal has also been made for Friday prayers. Shahar Qazi said that even the Juma Namaz should be offered at home and nobody should assemble at mosques.

A meeting of Muslim clerics and officials of district administration is expected next week to decide on the event of Eid and massive Eid prayer.