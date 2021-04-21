Bhopal: Musician, classical singer Pandit Siddharama Swami Korwar passes away

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Musician and classical singer Pandit Siddharama Swami Korwar passed away here on Wednesday morning. He was 86. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was quarantined at his Harshvardhan Nagar residence. His oxygen level began falling on Tuesday night and he died on way to a local hospital. He is survived by wife and a daughter

Born in Bijapur district in Karnataka, he spent major part of life in Bhopal. He did post graduation in music from Barkatullah University. His singing style was influenced by Kirana and Gwalior music gharanas. He had performed at concerts in India and aboard. He received many prestigious awards including Puttraj Saj Samman. He had established Vireshwar Punyaashram in Bhopal. He mentored hundreds of singers and musicians in the country. He was training 150 students till before death. He was also an accomplished sitar player.

The artistes from Bhopal have condoled his demise. One of her disciples Aakritti Mehra said Guruji was a simple and a humble person. He taught his disciples with great patience. Guruji and Guru maa (his wife) used to orgnise Panchakshar programme every year in which they gave chance to his disciples to perform, Mehra said.