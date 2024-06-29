Bhopal: Music Of Bygone Era Throbs In Old Bookshops With A Buoyant Beat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal’s glorious heritage has fallen prey to rampant despoliation, encroachment, urbanisation and neglect. The old book shops in a city like Bhopal are no less than monuments, as the music of bygone era throbs in these shops with a buoyant beat. Howsoever elegant a modern bookstore may appear to be, the one in a dark nook of an alley fee-tails more longing. There are many such stalls in the labyrinth of alleys in old Bhopal. They are a haven for bookworms. The moth-eaten yellow pages of Hindi, Urdu, Parsian, English, German and French works of litterateurs, historians and geographers, available in these shops, are like a call of the wild. You just need an ear for it.

But before you enter the book market, Moti Masjid built in 1860 is there to welcome you. As you look at it, you suck in an aroma of the past. The area – like any other place in an old city in India – is hemmed in by roads, lanes and by-lanes. Once you get into one of the lanes, the fragrance of fruits, biscuits, sweetmeat, and non-vegetarian foodstuffs greets you. Traffic gridlock, callouts of vendors, honking cars, blasting bikes, haggling shoppers and often heated exchanges between two commuters turn the area into a Tower of Babel.

Once you are inured to this clamour, you may walk into the half-lit alleys – half-lit – as the sunlight barely enters the shops standing in these crannies. Just as you get into one of the book shops, a perfume of the dewy past will penetrate into your nostrils. The shopkeeper will not initially pay much attention to you, but once you start taking to him, and once he appreciates that your love for book is genuine, he will take you to the King Solomone’s Mines that you so longed to take a plunge into.

When you open the pale pages of a book, you feel as if you had left the world of the noisy lane. The book shops in Bhopal cannot complement those in College Street of Kolkata or those in Delhi. Yet they may sate your ache for knowledge. If you are lucky, you can get a few volumes of your choice at a price that may go well with your pocket. You may come across the Complete Works of William Shakespeare with an introduction by Winston Churchill, former British Prime Minister and Nobel laureate. This volume is out of print now.

Likewise, you can find a copy of Good English: How to Write It by GH Vallins, published by the English Language Book Society in 1944.

Once the price of this treasure-trove was: One shilling and sixpence. Most of its pages have turned yellow. You can get it for Rs 10. The book can teach you a few features of English grammar which you have not yet learnt. Most interesting part of the book is the writer’s sense of humour. As far as the English grammar is concerned, Vallins spared none, including Shakespeare. A copy of ‘Seonee or, camp life on the Satpura Range; a tale of Indian adventure by Robert Armitage Sterndale’ may be available. The book portrays Satpura forests and hillocks.

The author has added an appendix to the book, which draws the topographical and historical sketch of the erstwhile Seonee district or modern Seoni Malwa.

A few critics say Rudyard Kipling wrote The Jungle Book against the backdrop of Sterndale’s work. A French novel, Le Boiteux de Varsovie: L’Etoile Bleue written by Juliette Benzoni, may be on hand.

Then the French edition of Jules Verne’s ‘Hier et Demain’ (Yesterday and Tomorrow) published in Paris in 1967 can be seen lying in a retired corner of a bookstall.

Such books, however, need careful handling; else, their timeworn pages may be damaged. And the shopkeeper may yell at you. Le Noveaux Textes Francais, consisting of the stories and poems of authors like Victor Hugo, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Emile Zola, Guy de Maupassant and others, may also be found. It was published in Paris in 1942.

The pages of this book are almost tatty.

Once litterateurs, historians, teachers and actors would visit these shops. But with the advent of the internet, chat GPT and Google, such treasure troves are fading into oblivion.

Seen there, are a few students, who demand only text books or the ones for competitive examinations. As their sale has declined, many bookstall owners have put up their shutters or stopped keeping priceless volumes of the long-gone era.