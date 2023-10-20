Bhopal: Murder Accused Who Escaped From Police Custody, Nabbed In Budhni

Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahjehanabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested the murder accused who had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court and had managed to escape from the police custody from Hamidia hospital on October 14 from Budhni town.

Shahjehanabad ACP Nihit Upadhyay told Free Press that the accused has been identified as Rajat Saini. After he had managed to flee from the hospital, two police constables had been suspended. After scanning as many as 350 CCTV footages, Saini was spotted fleeing to Nadra bus stand. The police learnt he had fled towards Budhni.

On Thursday, the cops reached Budhni and questioned the locals, by showing them Saini’s photos. The cops finally located the area in forests of Budhni and was able to arrest the accused.

