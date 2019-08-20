Bhopal: Murder accused absconding for 11 years, arrested

BHOPAL: Bajaria police have nabbed wanted murder accused who was absconding for the last 11 years, near Kapda Mill in Chandbad. Accused had killed his sister Kiran on February 2, 2008 in Semra. and remained absconding for the past 11 years.

Police have recovered a country made pistol and two live cartridges. ASP Zone I Akhil Patel, interacting with media, informed it on Monday. The nabbed accused Surendra Thakur (38) was arrested after receiving a tip off.

Police found that Kiran’s husband died 15 days ago before she was murdered. He killed Kiran after having fight over insurance money. On the day of the murder accused had a fight with his sister and he attacked her with a hammer in her head which resulted in her death.

The accused carried the body in a suitcase but house owner spotted falling blood and asked the accused which forced him to escape the spot. The accused remained absconding in Delhi, Mumbai, Pitampura Indore. He remained in disguise and used fake identity cards to evade been identified and arrest.