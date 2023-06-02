Bhopal: Muntashir, Shreya leaves an indelible impression on Bhopalites

Shreya Ghoshal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The mesmerising performance of playback singer Shreya Ghoshal won the hearts of Bhopalites at Lal Parade Ground on Thursday. She presented her popular songs which earned a huge round of applause from the audience who were present in large numbers. It was part of Shreya Ghoshal Night which was organised under Bhopal Gaurav Diwas. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries of the city were present on the occasion. Film and TV actor Aman Verma hosted the event.

FP Photo

Besides the concert, lyricist Manoj Muntashir presented Bhopal's pride story ‘Bhopalnama’. Comedian Krushna Abhishek and Swadesh Lahri also entertained the audience by their stand-up comedy, based on old and new songs. The event began with a 35-minute dance drama ‘Mahakal Sanstuti,’ presented by Kathak dance guru Samiksha Sharma with her 35 disciples from Kathak Kala Kendra, New Delhi. There were five performances dedicated to Mahakal, Bilawal Phatka composed by Tansen sung in Rajasthani folk music which enthralled the audience. Samiksha also gave a solo performance on Alap in Dhrupad. A laser show on the saga and contribution of Raja Bhopal, Rani Kamlapati and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also held.

Bhopal to get int’l cricket Stadium , convention centre: CM

Chief inister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that an international cricket Stadium , a convention centre of international level and an elevated corridor from Kamla [Park to Indore Road will be built. He appealed to the people to make Bhopal the cleanest city in the country and to free it from crime and addiction to intoxicating substances.

"Rename Bhopal as Bhojpal"

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir requested CM to rename Bhopal as Bhojpal. He also said that centres for teaching self defence to girls should be set up in different parts of the state.