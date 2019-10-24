Bhopal: ‘Munna’ arrives at Van Vihar, to be kept in isolation

BHOPAL: An aging 16-years-old tiger T-17 ‘Munna’ has been translocated from Kanha Tiger Reserve, Mandla to Van Vihar National Park here on Thursday. The tiger had recently mauled down a girl, its second human killing. The aging tiger will now be kept in quarantine at Van Vihar here.

On October 18, the tiger had killed a girl Amrita, daughter of Maniram Parte. Mutilated body of the girl was found later. After it came to fore that human killing was made by T-17, the decision to translocate the tiger was taken.

Because of its age, the tiger’s all four canines have decayed and it had become difficult to making hunting in forest. The old tiger had moved to buffer zone and into forest area away from the core territory from last two years just to avoid territorial fight with younger tigers. During this period, it had hunted 26 pets and killed two human beings.