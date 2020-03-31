Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s ‘Apki Sabzi Apke Dwar’ reaches to 44K houses

Bhopal: The divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastav, on the directions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken an initiative to deliver vegetables door-to-door during the lockdown period in the city.

Under the banner of ‘Apki Sabzi Apke Dwar’ (Your vegetables at your doorsteps), the administration will deliver vegetables to every home at fixed rates.

The administration delivered vegetables to over 19,000 households on Tuesday, moving on 314 routes. The vegetables were brought from Karond Mandi and Bittan vegetable market.

The vegetables will be carried in a loading vehicle to the colonies. Both the customers and the sellers have to ensure that they follow social distancing while buying vegetables.

The Nagar Nigam has reached out to as many as 44,000 houses on 701 routes so far. The sellers have been told to sell the vegetables at the rates fixed by the Nigam.

‘Apki Sabzi Apke Dwar’ is operating only on these routes so far. Shrivastav and Vijay Dutta, the commissioner of BMC, took a review meeting on the campaign, where they decided to expand it to other routes in the city as well.

The home delivery system in the city began from Sunday. They reached out to about 10,000 houses on the first day, followed by over 15,000 houses on Monday.

The Nigam has ensured that the delivery system will begin at other routes within a week. The loading vehicles have been registered and given route charts. The officials have been appointed to monitor the vehicles.

The initiative has not only brought a relief to the public but also has generated employment for the vegetable vendors and the loading auto drivers during the time of lockdown.