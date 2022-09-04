Bhopal Municipal Corporation to dump puja waste in compost pit at AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After an appeal made by Hindu Utsav Samiti (HUS), Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made arrangements for disposal of puja waste in view of ongoing Ganesh festival. The BMC administration will dump all puja waste in AIIMS-based compost pit, according to BMC officials.

Municipal commissioner KVS Choudhry has appealed to all the organising committees installing tableux in the state capital to avoid use of plastic at puja pandals. Besides, they have been told to place two dustbins to segregate dry and wet waste at pandals.

Few days back, HUS had written a letter to collector Avinash Lawania to make proper arrangements for immersion of Ganesha idols.

The amount of plastic used for packing puja goods is quite high and is one of the major sources of plastic pollution.

The BMC has launched an initiative for disposal of waste generated during rituals. It collects waste from pandals and then processes them after segregation.

