Bhopal Municipal Corporation staff, cops face-off over sealed and barricaded roads

BHOPAL: The barricades in and around the city are not only causing trouble for people who are going out for genuine reasons, but also for those manning the emergency services like fire brigade and civic body employees.

It is leading to altercations between the police and BMC employees and in one case it even led to a scuffle when the BMC staff tried to cross the barricade.

Police have sealed a few roads and have put up barricades on a few. But, due to the sealed and barricaded roads people are having a tough time reaching their destination. Often, they are moving in circles to reach their destination. What is worse, there are no signboard to point which roads the people can use.

Covid ambulance driver assaulted

Danish Siddiqui, in-charge of Covid ambulance in the BMC says a driver Mohammad Faiz was assaulted by cops in Shahjahanabad when he asked the policemen to let him go. The cops refused to remove the barricades even when he was in the ambulance of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). Siddiqui says Faiz was returning after cremating a body when the cops stopped him. They first abused and then assaulted him when he asked the cops to open the barricades. “They should at least allow anyone in essential service or emergency vehicles to use the road,” says Siddiqui.