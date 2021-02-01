Bhopal Municipal Corporation restricted from imposing penalty on Silverline Hospital

BHOPAL: The high court has issued notice and stayed the petition by restricting Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) from imposing penalty on Silverline Hospital. BMC had charged an advertisement fee for the name and display board at the hospital. The Bench issued notice to BMC and further restrained it from imposing any penalty on the hospital till the next date of hearing.

Silverline Hospital, Bhopal, had filed a petition before the high court being aggrieved by the imposition of advertisement charges by BMC for the name board installed on the hospital premises bearing the names and designations of doctors, as well as the basic amenities available at the hospital.

Further, BMC has charged exorbitant licence fees and is also charging fees on monthly basis for informatory signage/name boards providing essential information. Besides, on account of late payment, BMC is charging penalty, which increases at a very fast rate.

Qasim Ali, advocate who appeared for the hospital, said that the name/sign board bearing the names and designations of doctors did not come under the purview of advertisement and that the imposition of penalty and other charges from the hospital was illegal and arbitrary, as the same was meant to help the needy and those in emergency.