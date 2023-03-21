Bhopal Municipal Corporation presents Rs 3,306 cr budget for 2023-24 fiscal, no new tax proposed

Mayor Malti Rai with BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi on way to present Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corporators will be able to spend more on development projects of their respective wards as their share from property tax has been increased from existing 25 per cent to 50 per cent in the BMC budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Besides, the corporators will also get an allocation of Rs 25 lakh each whereas BMC chairman will get Rs 2 crore for the ward development. The Budget, however, makes no provision for discretionary funds.

Mayor Malti Rai on Tuesday presented Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget of Rs 3,306 crore for financial year 2023-24 in Parishad meeting at ISBT hall. “There will be no new tax for fiscal or hike in existing ones,” said the Mayor in her Budget speech.

The estimated annual expenditure is Rs 3306.85 crore whereas its income also stands the same. With a five per cent reserved fund, it’s a deficit budget of Rs 82.31 crore which lays focus on improving urban infrastructure, sanitation, traffic management, and beautification and environmental conservation. The budget stresses on upgrading the amenities in the city as provision of Rs 15 crore has been for infrastructure development in illegal colonies, while Rs 20 crore will be spent on repairing sewage lines, Rs 20 crore for Swachhata and Rs 2.8 crore for street lights in the city. The budget provisioned Rs 7 crore for traffic improvement in the city.

Mayor said that Mahila Market will be developed in front of Nutan College while there lady toilets will be constructed in the state capital. The BMC will provide Rs 5000 to Board exams’ meritorious daughters of municipal staffers. The civic body decided to float tenders upto Rs 5 lakh off-line.It is after a gap of two years, that a Mayor of an elected BMC council is presenting the civic body budget.

No provision for road construction

The civic body has made no allocation for the road maintenance or construction as will utilize Rs 25 crore allotted by the state government under the Kayakalp Scheme

BUDGETARY PROVISIONS

Traffic improvement

Rs 7 crore for free flow of traffic

Rs 9.5 crore for rotary beautification, signaling,zebra crossing, and signage.

Upgrading infra/ amenities

Rs 20 crore for Swachhata

Rs 20 crore for sewage line repair

Rs 2.8 crore for street lights.

Rs 5 crore for crematorium, burial grounds maintenance

Rs 10 crore for convention centre for cultural programme

Rs 5 crore for mini sport centre

Rs 2.5 crore for covered fish –parlour

Rs 2 crore for covered meat market.

Beautification/conservation

Rs 10 crore for beautification

Rs 10 crore for parks developments

Rs 8 crore for plantation

Rs 3 crore for Prempura ghat(Upper Lake) renovation

Rs 2 crore for Gurunanak Corridor beautification

Rs 50 lakh for renovation of community halls

Rs 25 lakh for Jhil-Mahotsav

Aishbagh Stadium renamed Kailash Sarang Hockey Stadium

Road connecting Gufa Mandir to Sultania Infantry will now be known as Group Captain Varun Singh Marg. BMC Council on Tuesday passed proposals for renaming city roads, colony and Aishbagh stadium. While the road from Gufa Mandir to Sultania Infantry has been renamed after Group Captain Varun Singh, the road connecting Jahangirabad Chauraha to Extol College has been renamed as Babulal Gaur Marg. Aishbagh Stadium will now be known as Kailash Narayan Sarang Hockey Stadium. Barkheda Pathani locality has been renamed after former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and will be known as Shastri Nagar (BHEL).

Read Also Bhopal Municipal chairman orders a detailed study on utility of BRTS Corridor after traffic...