 Bhopal Municipal Corporation presents Rs 3,306 cr budget for 2023-24 fiscal, no new tax proposed
Corporators to get 50% of property tax and Rs 25 lakh for ward development

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Malti Rai with BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi on way to present Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget for 2023-24 on Tuesday. | FP

 Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Corporators will be able to spend more on development projects of their respective wards as their share from property tax has been increased from existing 25 per cent to 50 per cent in the BMC budget for fiscal 2023-24.

Besides, the corporators will also get an allocation of Rs 25 lakh each whereas BMC chairman will get Rs 2 crore for the ward development. The Budget, however, makes no provision for discretionary funds.

Mayor Malti Rai on Tuesday presented Bhopal Municipal Corporation budget of Rs 3,306 crore for financial year 2023-24 in Parishad meeting at ISBT hall. “There will be no new tax for fiscal or hike in existing ones,” said the Mayor in her Budget speech.

The estimated annual expenditure is Rs 3306.85 crore whereas its income also stands the same. With a five per cent reserved fund, it’s a deficit budget of Rs 82.31 crore which lays focus on improving urban infrastructure, sanitation, traffic management, and beautification and environmental conservation. The budget stresses on upgrading the amenities in the city as provision of Rs 15 crore has been for infrastructure development in illegal colonies, while Rs 20 crore will be spent on repairing sewage lines, Rs 20 crore for Swachhata and Rs 2.8 crore for street lights in the city. The budget provisioned Rs 7 crore for traffic improvement in the city.

article-image

Mayor said that Mahila Market will be developed in front of Nutan College while there lady toilets will be constructed in the state capital. The BMC will provide Rs 5000 to Board exams’ meritorious daughters of municipal staffers. The civic body decided to float tenders upto Rs 5 lakh off-line.It is after a gap of two years, that a Mayor of an elected BMC council is presenting the civic body budget.

 No provision for road construction

The civic body has made no allocation for the road maintenance or construction as will utilize Rs 25 crore allotted by the state government under the Kayakalp Scheme

 BUDGETARY PROVISIONS

 Traffic improvement

  • Rs 7 crore for free flow of traffic

  • Rs 9.5 crore for rotary beautification, signaling,zebra crossing, and signage.

 Upgrading infra/ amenities

  • Rs 20 crore for Swachhata

  • Rs 20 crore for sewage line repair  

  • Rs 2.8 crore for street lights.

  • Rs 5 crore for crematorium, burial grounds maintenance

  • Rs 10 crore for convention centre for cultural programme

  • Rs 5 crore for mini sport centre

  • Rs 2.5 crore for covered fish –parlour

  • Rs 2 crore for covered meat market.

 Beautification/conservation

  • Rs 10 crore for beautification

  • Rs 10 crore for parks developments

  • Rs 8 crore for plantation

  • Rs 3 crore for Prempura ghat(Upper Lake) renovation

  • Rs 2 crore for Gurunanak Corridor beautification

  • Rs 50 lakh for renovation of community halls

  • Rs 25 lakh for Jhil-Mahotsav

 Aishbagh Stadium renamed Kailash Sarang Hockey Stadium

Road connecting Gufa Mandir to Sultania Infantry will now be known as Group Captain Varun Singh Marg. BMC Council on Tuesday passed proposals for renaming city roads, colony and Aishbagh stadium. While the road from Gufa Mandir to Sultania Infantry has been renamed after Group Captain Varun Singh, the road connecting Jahangirabad Chauraha to Extol College has been renamed as Babulal Gaur Marg. Aishbagh Stadium will now be known as Kailash Narayan Sarang Hockey Stadium.  Barkheda Pathani locality has been renamed after former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and will be known as Shastri Nagar (BHEL).

article-image

