 Bhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar

Bhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar

On March 21, the municipal council had passed the resolution to rename Barkheda Pathani as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration on Tuesday issued order to change name of Barkheda Pathani as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar (BHEL). Municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary has issued the order.

On March 21, the municipal council had passed the resolution to rename Barkheda Pathani as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar. Aishbag stadium was named after former BJP leader Kailash Sarang.

The BMC order follows MP Pragya Thakur’s demand to change name of two locations in Bhopal. However, it had generated controversy as both of them had been renamed by the BJP government several years back.

AT the municipal council meeting, Pragya Thakur had demanded that Halalpur bus stand be named Hanumangadi and Lalghati be renamed Mahendranarayan Das Ji Maharaj Sarveshwar Chauraha.

The name of Halalpur bus stand was changed to Mahant Narhari Das Tyagi and Lal Ghati was renamed after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya when Babulal Gaur was urban development minister.

Read Also
24th State Wushu Championship ends: Bhopal sportsmen win 9 medals
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Players from Bhopal to take part in Madhya Pradesh Tennis League

Players from Bhopal to take part in Madhya Pradesh Tennis League

Bhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar

Bhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar

Bhopal: Pavan to remain in enclosure for longer period

Bhopal: Pavan to remain in enclosure for longer period

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials, ministers to speed up welfare projects

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells officials, ministers to speed up welfare projects

Internship of Foreign Medical Graduates: State medical council told clear cases in 1 week

Internship of Foreign Medical Graduates: State medical council told clear cases in 1 week