Bhopal Municipal Corporation issues order: Barkheda Pathani named as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration on Tuesday issued order to change name of Barkheda Pathani as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar (BHEL). Municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary has issued the order.

On March 21, the municipal council had passed the resolution to rename Barkheda Pathani as Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar. Aishbag stadium was named after former BJP leader Kailash Sarang.

The BMC order follows MP Pragya Thakur’s demand to change name of two locations in Bhopal. However, it had generated controversy as both of them had been renamed by the BJP government several years back.

AT the municipal council meeting, Pragya Thakur had demanded that Halalpur bus stand be named Hanumangadi and Lalghati be renamed Mahendranarayan Das Ji Maharaj Sarveshwar Chauraha.

The name of Halalpur bus stand was changed to Mahant Narhari Das Tyagi and Lal Ghati was renamed after Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya when Babulal Gaur was urban development minister.

