e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

Bhopal: Municipal corporation identifies old, weak trees to prevent loss of life and properties

The BMC is also in talks with forest department for a joint operation.
Staff Reporter
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is identifying old and weak trees in the city. The officials say that the aim is to prevent trees falling on people and properties during monsoon season and bad weather.

As per information, different tree saplings will be planted in place of weak trees. Due to different developmental projects, the trees in city do not get adequate nutrition, which make their roots and branches weak. As a result, they easily fall when winds blow. About two persons died after tree fell on them in monsoon last year.

Municipal commissioner KVS Choudhary has issued guidelines. The BMC is also in talks with forest department for a joint operation. Presently, 1,000 trees have been identified as dangerous.

National Green Tribunal guidelines also states that weak trees in public places are a threat to people and property should be felled. However, they should be replaced new trees by planting saplings.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra: Over 2 lakh trees illegally chopped down in 4 years; 48,000 cases registered Maharashtra: Over 2 lakh trees illegally chopped down in 4 years; 48,000 cases registered

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:46 PM IST