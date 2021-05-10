Bhopal: Municipal corporation carries out anti-encroachment drive in Sindhi Colony, Quazi Camp in police presence

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police carried out an anti-encroachment drive near Sindhi Colony and Quazi camp area on Monday. The teams also sealed shops selling chicken, mutton and groceries and confiscated the goods.

The teams warned vendors of action if they did not stay indoors. The teams sealed five shops and removed five makeshift shops selling poultry, chicken in Quazi Camp.

They reached Sindhi Colony Square at 10 am. The civic body had sealed few shops in Quazi camp on Sunday night. These shops were open and had visitors who had come to purchase chicken, mutton.

There were reports of certain shops remaining open during the curfew. Despite action against accused, the practice continued unabated. In fact, a police team was attacked recently when they had gone to close a tea stall in the area.