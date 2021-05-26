Bhopal: Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids on the rise

BHOPAL: Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS)-C is on the rise in children in these pandemic times. MIS is considered a serious complication of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. More and more children are getting infected with this disease in various government and private hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.
However, CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari says, ìItís very common in children. Even before the pandemic, it used to occur and itís occurring now also. Itís not an uncommon disease. So, thereís no need to panic. Itís not a notified disease, so data on how itís on the rise currently isnít being maintained.î
Cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal said, "Multi-inflamatory means that multiple organs are infected with the Covid virus in children. Those children who are infected with Covid are showing symptoms of this syndrome."
Symptoms of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children produces experiences like fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more, lasting more than 24 hours, and at least one of the symptoms includes unusual weakness or fatigue; a red rash; abdominal (belly) pain; vomiting and diarrhea; red, chapped lips; red eyes; and swollen hands or feet.
What is this syndrome?
This is a newly identified condition and much more research is needed to understand it. Here is what the doctors and scientists have observed so far:
* The syndrome can develop within four weeks of exposure to the new coronavirus
* MIS-C seems to affect children age 2 to 15 and has not been reported in babies
* MIS-C is treatable and medicines can control the inflammation and help avoid lasting organ damage, especially involving the heart