Bhopal: Multi-system inflammatory syndrome in kids on the rise

BHOPAL: Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS)-C is on the rise in children in these pandemic times. MIS is considered a serious complication of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. More and more children are getting infected with this disease in various government and private hospitals in Madhya Pradesh.

However, CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari says, ìItís very common in children. Even before the pandemic, it used to occur and itís occurring now also. Itís not an uncommon disease. So, thereís no need to panic. Itís not a notified disease, so data on how itís on the rise currently isnít being maintained.î

Cardiologist Dr Subroto Mandal said, "Multi-inflamatory means that multiple organs are infected with the Covid virus in children. Those children who are infected with Covid are showing symptoms of this syndrome."