Bhopal: Multi-level parking rules enforced; parking capacity increases four-fold

Bhopal: The number of vehicles parked inside the multi-level parking at MP Nagar rose four times on Tuesday.

The area remains congested due to illegally parked vehicles while the parking area remains vacant. That not only leads to revenue loss, but also causes trouble to the visitors.

Teams of the police and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) remained deployed around the multi-level parking at MP Nagar. They were dissuading visitors from parking their vehicles around the periphery of 400 metres of the parking area. BMC had announced that parking of vehicles outside the parking area would not be allowed and, on Tuesday, the rule was strictly enforced.

The number of two-wheelers was around 1,500 on Tuesday instead of 450 on normal days. Similarly, the number of four-wheelers was around 350 while the figure hovers between 100 and 120 on normal days.