Bhopal: MTech gold medallist among three held for duping 172 NEET aspirants

Bhopal: Cyber cell Bhopal has arrested MTech gold medallist and two others for allegedly duping NEET aspirants on pretext of offering counselling for admissions in medical colleges and universities.

The accused, including a woman, have so far duped 172 medical aspirants. The prime accused Arvind Kumar, aka Anand Rao, is an MTech and a gold medallist from Osmania University. The other two accused -Rakesh Pawar is an MBA graduate, while Anamika is a paramedical student.

Police said the trio would contact the students after accessing their database from different sites and then offer them counselling under different packages ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000. They would also give their valuable guidance for getting admission in colleges through backdoor.

The prime accused Rao’s account details revealed that he invested Rs 26 lakh in policies and jewelleries. The arrests were made following a complaint of an MP-based student. The trio had called him and a few others at a hotel located in MP Nagar a few months ago. The accused, promising a seat in the medical college, had taken Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. Similar offers were made before other aspirants.

Later, when the complainant failed to contact the trio, he approached cyber police and lodged a complaint. He gave police the details of the account in which he had deposited the amount.

During investigation, when police scanned their bank details, they found records of as many as 172 transactions of different denominations. ASP Ankit Jaiswal said the accused are on police remand and their interrogation is on to get further details. The accused had also hired girls for contacting students through a call centre. They had had a website www.neetcounselling.com, through which they answered admission related queries, said the officer.

Police have now formed a Whattsapp group of all the victims and urged them to find if there were more students cheated in similar manner.