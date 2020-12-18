Bhopal: MSP will continue, intention as pure as water of Ganga: PM Modi

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said there cannot be a bigger lie than saying that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be scrapped.

Modi made the above statement at a virtual conference with the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The MSP has been increased manifold after the National Democratic Alliance has formed government at the Centre, the Prime Minister said.

"The farm laws will protect the farmers’ interests," he said, adding that those who are saying the farmers’ will lose their lands have lost their political ground. The farmers are being used to stoke trouble in the country, he said, adding that those who have spoken about farm laws are now opposing them.

The farm laws are being opposed only because the Modi-led government has introduced them, the Prime Minister said.