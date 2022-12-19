Bhopal: MPSD students stage plays by Bhasa, Bhavabhuti in Yakshagana style

A scene from a play ‘Malati Madhava,’ being staged in Yakshagana style at Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students of Madhya Pradesh School of Drama staged two Hindi plays, based on Bhasa and Bhavabhuti’s Sanskrit plays in Yakshagana style at Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday.

The event began with 30-minute Bhasa’s Dutvakyam, which means Message of the Ambassador. It is an altercation between Krishna and Duryodhana. The play is drawn from Mahabharata.

The play, Malati Madhava, penned by Bhavabhuti, a Sanskrit scholar of the 8th century was also staged. The two-hour play highlights that pure love demands sacrifice and how an ideal married life should be.

The play is set in the city of Padmavati. The king of the state wants his minister's daughter Malati to marry a youth named Nandana. But Malati was in love with Madhava. It was love at first sight. Both Malati and Madhava drew each other's portraits to reciprocate their love.

This was the first production of the batch of 2022-23. Students prepared the plays under the direction of CR Jambe and Sanjeev Suvarna.

Jambe, the former director of Rangayan, told Free Press, “Generally, senior artistes perform classical plays. But from learning point of view, such productions are good for students because the scope is wide.”

Yakshagana’s costumes, make-ups and musical instruments were nicely used to showcase the period. Chande (drums), harmonium, maddale, taala (mini metal clappers) are important in Yakshagana style play. Red, blue and yellow lights were mainly used. This was the second show of the play. The first show was staged on Saturday.