Bhopal: MP’s Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2022 launched

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the Madhya Pradesh Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2022 here on Monday night. He said that innovation fund will be established and innovations will be promoted in the state.

He said that as of now, Madhya Pradesh is known as agriculture-dominated state and after the aforesaid policy, he wants the state to be known as technology-dominated state. He said that science is not new to India as ancient India used scientific approach and in this regard, he cited the Indian calendars used for calculation of the year which were more accurate in the world.

He added that data is valuable to the gold. Hence efforts will be made to protect it in a better manner. He also shed light on the traditional knowledge and cited the need that science and traditional knowledge should move together. He told that Yoga and Pranayam are also science.

NITI Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat praised the MP Science, Technology and Innovation policy. At the same time, he said that research eco-system is mostly centrally funded. But research does not take place in state universities. He suggested to push research work in state universities. He also shared his experience when he first met the PM when the latter was the CM of Gujarat. At that time, the PM had asked him to connect science with society.

He said better science cannot progress until it did not get support of good policy and funding for innovation. On this occasion, Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Saklecha, vice chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission, Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, chief scientific adviser of Indian government, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, etc were present.