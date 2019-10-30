Bhopal: MP’s higher education better than Bihar’s: Guv

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon said on Wednesday that he gave top priority to improving higher education in the state.

He told journalists that the changes he wanted for bettering the higher education were implemented.

Implementation of the academic calendar and that of the steps to bring about changes in education are on his priority, Tandon said.

The officers and vice-chancellors who will fail to implement those changes will be asked to go, he said.

Tandon said during his tenure as Governor of Bihar, he had brought about many changes in higher education in that state.

At present, MP’s higher education is better than that of what had been in Bihar earlier and the Bihar government cooperated with him to improve it, Tandon said.

Tandon is reviewing the work of each university and the vice-chancellors and officers have been issued certain directions for improving the education system.

The Governor indicated that he might hold dialogues with the students over bettering higher education.

He said that the universities are for the students but the students are not for the universities and that all the varsities have been asked to make an academic calendar and to implement it.

Students’ interest will be protected and the changes taking place in modern education system should be adopted in the state, he said.

Tandon said the Bihar government had cooperated with him, and the MP government, too, is doing that.

A dialogue over certain issues was going on with the government and their solution has been found, he said.