Bhopal: MPKVVCL AE held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

BHOPAL: Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested the assistant engineer of MP Madhya Khetrak Vidhut Vitran Company (MPKVVCL) posted in Vidisha, for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Saturday.

SP Irmeen Shah told Free Press that contractor Abhay Raj Tiwari filed a complaint on December 26, that AE Vikas Sharma is asking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to pass his bill of Rs 1,18,000.

After verifying his complaint a trap was laid and on Saturday, AE was caught red handed at his office. As soon as Tiwari handed over the bribe money to him a police team rushed in and arrested him.

It is alleged Sharma used to take five per cent commission from every contractor to pass the bills. A team has been rushed to search the rented house of Sharma in Ganj-basoda. The details of the search will be come on Sunday.

A search will also be conducted at Sharma’s residence in his native place at Kachrod in Ujjain.