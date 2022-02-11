Bhopal: MPHRC seeks report on stray dogs mauling child in Dhar

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked Dhar collector and Janpad Badnawar CEO to submit a report in connection with an incident of a four-year-old girl being bitten by the stray dogs, said official on Thursday.

In Balod village of the district, stray dogs had attacked a girl Antimbala on Sunday. The child with dog bites was rushed to hospital. Dogs had bitten the girl's face and badly injured one of her eyes. The commission has asked the district collector and Badnawar CEO to submit a report with details of the incident and the treatment being given to the child within a month's time.

In a separate case, the commission also took cognisance of a report of Atithi Shikshak (guest teacher) taking classes in absence of two posted teachers in government middle school Ghat-pipariya district Damoh. The school has two teachers Ghanshyam and Abdul and one guest teacher, Arvind. During a surprise inspection on February 2, only the guest teacher Arvind was found taking classes, while two other teachers were absent.

The commission has sought a detailed report from the district education officer in a month.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:49 AM IST