Bhopal: MPHRC asks government to pay Rs 5 lakh in custodial death case

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked state government to provide Rs 5 lakh to the nearest kin of the accused who had died in the police custody, said officials on Monday.

According to information, Shyam Singh Vishwakarma committed suicide on October 17, 2020, in Pindari police post that comes under Nainpur police station in Mandla district.

The commission came to know that the police staff did not take due care, which could have prevented suicide. The commission has asked police department to install the CCTV cameras in police stations and police posts. With the help of cameras, they can keep eye on prisoners. The commission has also asked the state government to provide relief amount of Rs 5 lakh to victimís family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:09 AM IST