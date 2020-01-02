Bhopal: MPERC head’s post advertised, Mohanty’s name doing rounds

BHOPAL: The chairman of MP Electricity Regulatory Commission Devraj Birdi is due to retire on January 13.

So the energy department has issued an advertisement for appointing a new chairman.

The department has sought applications for the post by January 13.

The name of present Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, who is going to retire on March 31, is doing the rounds for the post.

If Mohanty wishes to take over as MPERC head, he, too, has to apply for the post. Besides Mohanty, many other retiring officers are in queue for the post.

It is expected that Mohanty will be given some important position after retirement.

Among the retired chief secretaries Anthony de Sa has been appointed as chairman the Real Estate Regularity Authority and BP Singh has been made the state election commissioner and R Parshuram director general of Atal Behari Vajpayee Good Governance School.

Against this backdrop, the post of MPERC chairman, which is equal to that of the chief secretary, has been advertised.

Earlier, a retired chief secretary Rakesh Sahni had been the chairman of MPERC.

For this post, however, no qualification has been fixed. So the applications have been sought from those people who have adequate knowledge of engineering, finance, commerce, economics, law and management and have the ability to deal with the problems related to the above subjects.

Chairman of MPERC will be appointed for five years so the maximum age limit for the post is 65 years.

MPERC chairman gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month and other facilities.