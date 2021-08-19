Bhopal: MPBSE announces dates for class-10, class-12 exams

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh State Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday announced dates of examinations for the students of class-10 and class-12, who have applied to appear in the exams.

The MPBSE recently announced the results of class 10 and class-12 and also gave the opportunity to appear in examinations for those students, who are not satisfied with their results.

The results of class-12 were prepared on the basis of class-10 results and class-10 results on the basis of pre-board examination results.

As per the schedule announced by the board, the examination will start from September 6. While the class-10 exam will conclude on September 15, class-12 exam will culminate on September 21.

The board officials said that mathematics will be the first paper for class-10 exam, while chemistry for science group, history for arts and business studies for commerce will be first paper.

