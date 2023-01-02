Bhopal: MP women’s team is runner up

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh women's futsal team emerged as runner-up in the 14th Senior National Futsal Tournament organised by Indian Soccer Futsal Federation from December 27 -30 at Arizona Futsal Arena in Guwahati, Assam. During the tournament, boys’ and girls’ teams from 22 states participated. In the men's category, the final match was played between Delhi and Meghalaya. Meghalaya team won the final match by 3-2 goals. In the women's category, the final match was played between host Assam and Madhya Pradesh team. Assam team won by 4 -0. MP’s AaradhyaTriphati was declared player of the tournament. The chief guest was Minister Sanjoy Kishan who presented trophies, medals, certificates, and other prizes to winners. The special guest was Bollywood singer Madhusmita Bhattacharyya.

