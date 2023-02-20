Bhopal: MP wins excellent state award for works in irrigation sector

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: MP wins excellent state award for works in irrigation sector

The state was awarded for increasing irrigation through pipes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has been received an 'excellent state' award from the Central Board of Irrigation and power for works in irrigation sector. The state was awarded for increasing irrigation through pipes. Under this, water is supplied directly to the outlet of farmer’s field through pipes. This saves the wastage of water in comparison to canals. 





