Bhopal: MP wins excellent state award for works in irrigation sector

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has been received an 'excellent state' award from the Central Board of Irrigation and power for works in irrigation sector. The state was awarded for increasing irrigation through pipes. Under this, water is supplied directly to the outlet of farmer’s field through pipes. This saves the wastage of water in comparison to canals.

