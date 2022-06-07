Bhopal: MP wheat is free from rubella virus, says agriculture director

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst uproar about rubella virus in wheat, agriculture department of Madhya Pradesh has come out with clear cut stand that Madhya Pradesh wheat is free from rubella virus. Similarly, National Health Mission (NHM) administration clarifies that Rubella virus is congenital disease.

It is not soil borne so there is no question arises in rubella in wheat. Recently, foreign countries have rejected the Indian wheat on ground of rubella virus infections.

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Rubella virus is congenital disease which passes through child through mother. It is not soil borne disease. Rubella, also known as German measles, is a viral infection that causes a rash and other symptoms. There is no specific treatment for rubella but the disease is preventable by vaccination.”

Director Agriculture Priti Maithil said, “Madhya Pradesh wheat is safe from rubella. No case has been reported in any part of the state. We have taken feedback from various parts of the state but none of the part reported it. So traders as well as farmers should not be in tension on wheat. We are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Former director Agriculture Dr GS Kausal said, “This development has made exporters anxious about the future of other wheat shipments headed to different nations in the next few days. Following the rejection over Rubella disease concerns, the demand for Indian wheat may be affected internationally. This could trigger the prices of wheat to reduce in the country and abroad.”