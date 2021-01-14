Bhopal: MP to get its first drive-in cinema on the premises of the Lake View Residency Hotel on Shymala Hills

BHOPAL: The State's first drive-in cinema is ready for inauguration. It has come up on the premises of the Lake View Residency Hotel on Shymala Hills and has been built by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC). The 90,000-square-feet facility boasts of a special screen and a hi-tech sound system.

MPTDC Managing Director S. Vishwanathan said that the movie lovers would be able to watch films sitting in their cars with their family and friends. The MD inspected the facility on Thursday.

It will have the capacity of 100 cars. Besides, 100 chairs have been installed for those who want to watch films sitting like in a conventional cinema hall. A 70 feet by 30 feet RCC screen has been built. A food court spread over 1,000 square feet would cater to the taste buds of the audience. The place will have separate entry and exit gates.