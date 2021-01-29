Bhopal: MP Sunny Deol maintains silence over Deep Sidhu

BHOPAL: Bollywood actor and MP, Sunny Deol, gave a wide berth to a question over Deep Sidhu at Bhopal airport on Friday.

Sidhu hoisted religious flag on the Red Fort on Republic Day. After his deed, the photograph of Deol and Sidhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral.

The photographs of Sidhu’s presence at Deol’s family functions also went viral.

When journalists asked questions about Sidhu at Raja Bhoj airport in Bhopal on Friday, Deol silently walked away.

Most of the farmers from Punjab are taking part in the ongoing agitation, but Deol is not giving any statements on the stir.

Deol who initially supported the farm laws has maintained silence over the issue for many days.