Bhopal: MP StartUp policy to be launched on May 13n

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state startup policy will be launched at a function in Indore on May 13, said minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprise Omprakash Sakhlecha on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the policy virtually, he added. Sakhlecha said that Madhya Pradesh would become self dependent with MP startup.

He said Madhya Pradesh was one of the leading states in economic development. The investment-friendly policies of the industry, the process of simplification in the business sector, special efforts in economic and social infrastructure have led to a significant increase in investment climate in the state, he added.

Sakhlecha said that it had been an endeavor of the State Government to create more employment for local youths through innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said that the policy was not limited to financial assistance only but the objective was to provide institutional ease of doing business, infrastructure, procurement policy, marketing and other incentive support to startups.

The special aspect of the policy is to incorporate special financial and non financial facilities to encourage the product-based startup.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:49 PM IST