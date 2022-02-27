Bhopal: MP shuttler Gauranshi to represent India at Deaflympics 2022

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shuttler Gauranshi Sharma has been selected to represent India at the 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil, her coach Vishnu told Free Press on Sunday.

Gauranshi was selected at Open National Selection Trial that was held at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium in New Delhi. The trial for badminton will conclude on Monday.

The open national trial was held since the proposed 24th National Deaf Senior Sports Championship, which was supposed to be held in Indore in February, was postponed indefinitely due to Covid restrictions.

The All India Sports Council for the Dead has requested Sports Authority of India to give permission to conduct the Open National Selection Trial for Indian Teamís participation in 24th Summer Deaflympics, Brazil.

Minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia has congratulated Gauranshi on her selection and wished her luck for the Deaflympics.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 09:10 PM IST