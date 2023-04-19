Bhopal: MP shooter Bundela selected for ISSF Junior World Cup

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young shotgun shooter from the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy has been included in the 39-member Indian contingent for the upcoming Junior Shooting World Cup to be held in Suhl, Germany, from June 1–9.

MP shotgun skeet shooter Rituraj Singh Bundela will represent the nation in one individual event and one mixed team event. In an individual event, Bundela will take part in the Skeet Junior Mixed Team event with Raiza Dhillon.

Similarly, the Indian contingent includes three girls for the World Cup.

According to the official list on the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) website, three girls from the state academy have been included in the Indian team for the ISSF Junior World Cup for rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

In rifle shooting, Nupur Kumrawat from MP has been selected to shoot in the 50-metre Rifle 3-Position Junior Women event. Shranya Lakhan will also compete in the 50m rifle 3P junior women event. These two girls from the MP State Shooting Academy will shoot for medals in the rifle event for the country.

Likewise, in shotgun shooting, Preeti Rajak from MP will take part in the Trap Junior Women event.