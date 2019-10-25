Bhopal: MP Schools to emulate convent pattern; Start admissions from age of 3 in nursery

BHOPAL: In reform mode, school education department has decided to emulate convent pattern of education, as far as, age of admission of children is concerned.

At present children are given admissions at the age of 6 years in government schools in class 1 whereas in private institutes schooling start from class nursery. Most of the convent and private schools have fixed minimum age of 3.5 years for admission in nursery class.

School education minister, Prabhuram Chowdhary said that most of the parents want that their children should start schooling early. ‘I have come across lots of parents asking why does government schools do not have nursery class. Now we have decided to start it as a pilot project in five districts,’ said Chowdhary.

The school education minister said that basic modalities have been finalised and names of districts to be included in pilot project would be finalised after Diwali. However, this is for sure that this model will start from the next academic session, he added.

A senior official of the school education department said that one has to understand the challenges for starting nursery classes in government schools. This also includes role of aganwadis. At present aganwadis are being developed as learning centres as well. Such challenges related to coordination between the aganwadi and nursery schools could only be addressed during the pilot project, he added.