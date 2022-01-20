Bhopal: MP reports 20% more than national average in teen vaccination

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said Madhya Pradesh administered more than 33 lakh doses of anti-Covid vaccine to people in the age group of 15-18 years till Wednesday. The state has achieved more than two-third of the total target in this category.

This is 20 per cent more than national average of 50 per cent vaccination of adolescents that started from January 3. Madhya Pradesh has achieved target of 70 per cent vaccination of eligible teenagers. Madhya Pradesh is ahead of other states in vaccination of pregnant women. Vaccine doses have been administered to about 7 lakh pregnant women in the state, Chouhan said.

Chouhan said state has done well to protect people from corona. Due to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, free vaccine has been made available to countrymen.

Mega campaigns were organised to inoculate people and the latter responded well. This is the reason that till the evening of January 19, 33.60 lakh vaccine doses were administered to teenagers of 15 to 18 years.

Chouhan further said that administrative officials and staff members of all the districts including public representatives, religious leaders, frontline workers, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, employees of health department deserve congratulations for the success.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:53 AM IST