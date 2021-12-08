Bhopal: MP Power Management Company’s zonal cricket tourney from December 9

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited is scheduled to host five-day 43rd zonal power cricket tournament from Thursday, MPPMCL told Free Press on Wednesday.

The tournament will be inaugurated on Pandutal ground in Rampur at 4 pm on the first day and the matches will be played at Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association’s Neemkheda Cricket Stadium from Friday.

The tournament is being organised by Central Sports and Art Council of the power management company. Hosts Jabalpur, Jabalpur zone, Sagar, Rewa, Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Shri Singaji Thermal Power Station Khandwa, Satpura Thermal Power Station Sarni, Amarkantak Thermal Power Station Chachai, Sanjay Gandhi Thermal Power Station Birsinghpur and TONS Water Power Station Sirmour will take part in the championship.

Four matches of 20 overs each will be played every day starting at 9 am with knock-out matches deciding the final eight. Power company’s senior player and state-level umpire Subodh Dhande, Anil Sharma and Sandeep Barman will be umpiring the matches.

Singaji will be playing to defend their trophy this year too while Sagar will fight to convert their runner-up trophy into winner’s trophy.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 06:32 PM IST