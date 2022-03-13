Bhopal: MP overall champion with 54 medals at 32nd National Senior, Junior Canoe Sprint Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh became the overall champion at the 32nd National Senior and Junior Canoe Sprint Championship as it won 6 medals on the final day on Sunday.

The championship that began on March 10 at Lower Lake concluded on Sunday with a 200-metre race.

Madhya Pradesh players clinched 1 gold medal, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. The state became overall champion with 54 medals including 24 gold, 22 silver and 8 bronze.

Governor Mangubhai Patel distributed awards to the winners on the concluding day. The 47-member team of Madhya Pradesh included 28 players from the academy.

The duo of Kaveri Dhimar and Namita Chandel clinched gold in the C-2 women's events. In men's K-1 event, Devbrat Singh won silver and in K-2 event, the duo of Akshit Baroi and Vishal Dangi won bronze.

In women's C-4 event, the team of Namita Chandel, Kaveri Dhimar, Anjali Bashisht and Neetu Verma won the bronze medal.

The duo of Shivani Verma and Sonu Verma won the K-2 mix event and Yashu V and Binita Chanu's pair earned a silver medal each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:48 PM IST