Bhopal: Home Min Questions Bajrang Sena's 'Influence' A Day After It Announced Support To Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has questioned the reach and acceptance of 'Bajrang Sena' in the country.

The minister's remarks came a day after the social organisation established in 2013 extended its support to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for later this year.

Responding to the media queries on Bajrang Sena's support to the opposition ahead of the Assembly polls, Mishra said, "Has anyone heard about Bajrang Sena's name before yesterday?" He further said the Congress uses such tactics to remain in the news.

"What is the acceptability of Bajrang Sena? Has anyone ever heard of it, and that it's national president is meeting with someone? Who knows Bajrang Sena? It is the Congress that brings such people to remain in the news," the minister added.

On Tuesday, national convenor of Bajrang Sena along with his around 100 members were at the Congress headquarters in Bhopal and met former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

He has also raised slogans - "Jai Sri Ram" before addressing the gathering.

Kamal Nath, who claims to be a devotee of Lord Hanuman said, "You (Bajrang Sena) have decided to support the Congress, it means you are supporting the truth. Madhya Pradesh has become a state of scams during the BJP rule, be it Mahakal Lok or Narmada scam. We have to protect our culture.".