Bhopal: MP Minister Omkar Singh Markam to address session at UN Assembly

BHOPAL: Minister for Tribal Welfare Omkar Singh Markam will address a high-level closing session on preservation and promotion of Indigenous Languages in New York on December 17.

During the session, Markam will inform about the efforts being made by state government for preservation of indigenous languages of MP.

The event aims to ensure forging new partnerships to empower indigenous language users. During the day-long event, deliberations will also be held to take stock of current situation of indigenous languages worldwide and analyse existing challenges to promote them. The session will begin from 10.00 a.m. on December 17 at the UN Assembly.

The United Nations has declared 2019 as International Year of Indigenous Languages. The event is being organised by the President of the UN General Assembly and co-organised by UNESCO and UNDESA. The event is being organized with an aim to ensure joint commitment and progress in the existing efforts.