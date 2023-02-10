Bhopal: MP men’s hockey team wins long awaited KIYG gold

MP boys’ hockey team rejoice after winning gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Friday |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reclaims its "nursery of hockey" title after years as the boys’ hockey team wins the long-awaited gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 against Odisha by 3-2. On the other hand, the MP girls’ team missed out on the gold against Jharkhand but won silver for the state on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh athletes won 13 medals on the twelfth day of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Adding 16 medals to the kitty MP remained on the third position in the medal tally with 36 golds, 27 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Wrestling, judo, and swimming events for the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 were organised in Bhopal. MP won one gold in wrestling and one gold and one silver in judo. MP swimmers failed to win any medals on Friday.

Judo : The judo competitions of KIYG 2022 concluded here in the indoor hall of the Sports Authority of India, Bhopal, on Friday. In Judo Madhya Pradesh judoka Himanshi Tokas won the gold medal in the 63 kg category and Braham Vats won silver in 81 kg weight category.

Wrestling: Madhya Pradesh wrestler Abhishek Yadav won the first gold medal for the state in wrestling. Up until now, MP wrestlers have won a total of four medals: one gold, two silver, and one bronze.

