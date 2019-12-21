Bhopal: MP House barely sees full strength

BHOPAL: The MP House has seen full strength of its members only for a few days during the past 15 years.

Number of members in the House has reduced to 229 after the passing away of Congress MLA from Jaura, Banwarilal Sharma, on Saturday. Consequently, the 15th House is all set to witness a by-election in Jaura after those held in Jhabua and Chhindwara.

It frequently happens that a member passes away, and such situation has arisen since the BJP took over the reins of power in the state in 2003.

Besides the death of members, there are many other reasons for which the seats of law-makers have fallen vacant.

Some legislators have switched over to another political party, some others have fought Lok Sabha election leaving their Vidhan Sabha seats.

All this has have put a question mark on the Vaastu of the building from where the assembly functions.

Ex-Speaker Ishwardas Rohani passed away during the assembly elections in 2013.

When some of the Vaastu experts pointed out the faults of the building ex-Speaker Shriniwas Tiwar made some changes. The present Speaker, too, made some changes in the building.

Ex-minister Mukesh Nayak said there are some problems in the structure so untoward incidents keep happening every now and then.

The building is faces south and the meeting hall is in the south-east, Nayak said, adding that the structure is round-shaped.

The slope in the eastern part of the building should have been in the northeast, he said.

According to Nayak, since the south-faced building generates negative energy the assembly can barely function peacefully.

Vaastu is scientific and this building should be freed from such faults, he added.

By-elections held since 2004

The places where the by-elections have been held since 2004 are Nohta, Balaghat, Budhni, Bada Malhara, Padhana, Udaypura, Shivpuri, Lanji, Samwer, gohad, Tendukheda, Somkachch, Kukshi, Jebra, Maheshwar, Vidisha, Bahoriband, Vijayraghogarh, Agar, Garoth, Devas, Maihar, Ghodadongri, Napanagar, Bandhavgarh,Ater, Chitrakoot, Mugawali, Chhindwara and Jhabua.