Bhopal: MP horror : Boy mauled to death in Bhopal by stray dogs!

Stray Dogs at Atal Path in Bhopal: file pic | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

In a harrowing incident a family has claimed that their minor daughter was killed by stray dogs in Bhopal, the MP capital on Wednesday evening.

The incident has been reported from Sanjiv Nagar, Army Area under limits of Nishatpura police station. It was said that the kid, aged around 11 years, used to visit the area daily and would return by evening. The kid did not return on Wednesday and the concerned mother set out on his search with another son.

The duo said when they found the boy, he was being bitten and scratched by the stray dogs.

Addl Commissioner of Police Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar, said that prima facie dog attack has been claimed and added that the body has been sent for autopsy.

To add, despite repeated claims of Bhopal municipal corporation, the stray dog menace is increasing unhindered in Bhopal over the years. In the past, MP Human Rights Commission too had taken cognizance of the stray dog menace in Bhopal as elsewhere in the state.

Read Also Bhopal: MPHRC seeks report on stray dogs mauling child in Dhar