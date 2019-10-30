Bhopal: MP Hockey Academy lifts Hockey Tourney trophy

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy team lifted the 37th Nehru sub-junior U-15 Hockey Tournament trophy, which concluded at New Delhi on Wednesday.

The academy’s team thrashed Town Government High School, Odisha by 6-0 in the final match.

Academy’s Zaid converted a penalty stroke into a goal in the 20th minute of the final match. Danish Uddin scored the second goal in the 26th minute and with another goal hit by Konen Dad in the 38th minute, the team gained a lead of 3-0. Zamir Hafiz scored the fourth goal for the team while Zaid Khan hit the last goals.

MP Hockey Academy was feted with a trophy and cash prize of Rs 1, 60, 000.

Academy’s Ankit Pal was feted with the title of Best Player of the tournament and awarded Rs 25, 000.

State sports minister Jitu Patwari and Director, sports and youth welfare SL Thaosen congratulated the team for winning the competition and wished them luck for a bright future.