Bhopal: MP govt’s celebration, BJP’s demo throws traffic out of gear

BHOPAL: Traffic went haywire on all roads leading from Roshanpura Square and Raj Bhavan due to BJP demonstration for implementation of Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in MP on Tuesday.

All the roads leading to Roshanpura witnessed traffic jam. Public transport, personal vehicles remained stranded. Vehicles remain stranded on the roads like Rangmahal Talkies to Roshanpura, Banganga to Roshanpura, New Market to Roshanpura and others in noon.

Traffic police deployed at every nook and corner- barricaded the roads so it created chaos. Traffic was diverted so commuters had to cover longer distance to reach their destinations.

Traffic jams were predominantly noticed on long stretch of road from Police Control Room, Raj Bhavn Trisection, Roshanpura Square, Banganga Square, Rangmahal Square. Traffic was disrupted from Raj Bhavan to State Aquarium and all traffic movement was diverted on road from Police Control Room to Roshanpura Square.

Due to celebrations of state government’s completion of one year in office at Minto Hall and winter session of Vidhan Sabha traffic was already restricted with barricades in many areas.

Hundreds of party workers joined BJP’s demo and cops had a hard time in controlling traffic at Raj Bhavan.