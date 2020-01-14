Bhopal: MP Govt refers guest scholars’ demands to Employees Panel

BHOPAL: Higher education department (HED) has handed over the responsibility of solving the crisis related to guest scholars to the State Employees Commission.

HED has asked the Employees Commission to go through the memorandum submitted by the Guest Scholars’ Association and provide amicable solution.

It has also urged the commission to keep in mind the recruitment rules of HED, reservation rules and various decisions given by the High Court and Supreme Court.

However, guest scholars have termed the move as diversionary tactic of the department. “We have been protesting here for past 36 days. We were promised early solution but till date the higher education department and the government doesn’t even know what to do,” said media coordinator JPS Chouhan.

“Writing letters is not a solution. Government should make clear what solution it has for immediate reprieve for the guest scholars,” said Ashish Pandey. It should write a letter stating that guest scholars will continue in service and will not be removed, he added.

On the other hand, guest scholars protesting at Shahjehani Park had to face wrath of the weather on Tuesday. Mansoor Ali said that bags, beddings and clothes of most of the protesting scholars turned wet in the heavy rains on Tuesday morning.

“Come what may but we are not going to move from this place till our demands are met. We have nothing left to do than demand security for our family members,” said convener of association Surjit Singh.