Bhopal: MP government to probe National Herald assets in city

Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh made the above remark while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. The committee to complete the probe of the case within a month.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has announced a probe into the national herald assets in state capital Bhopal. The instructions have been issued to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of a senior IAS officer to initiate the probe.

Singh told media persons that whoever had been using the national herald building for commercial purposes would be investigated and the property would be sealed according to the probe report.

The government would also take action against the officials who changed the land uses of the property. Besides, those who took the land in the name of freedom fighters and then got registered the property in their own name, would now be screwed, he added.

The minister further took a dig at the Congress party and said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got the property of National Herald in his name in Delhi, while the place was given in the name of 3000 freedom fighters. The Congress did not spare even the freedom fighters, therefore, there was no relief from the Supreme Court and these people were out on bail, he added.

