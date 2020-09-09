Bhopal: MP Forest Development Corporation to generate 40,000 man-days employment to jobless labourers

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Forest Development Corporation is generating 40,000 man days employment to jobless labourers by planting saplings. The Corporation has created a history by carrying out huge plantations on Omkar hills’s rocky land, informed forest minister Vijay Shah while addressing a meeting at Panchanan Building here on Wednesday. He said that samplings were planted at Omkar Hills in 26.01 hectare land surrounded by Narmada River. Before, 2017, Omkar Hills was barren. Now the greenery there is attracting wild animals and also checking soil erosion, he added.

Managing Director of the Corporation Ramesh Kumar Gupta said the state government has transferred 1.54 crore saplings to be planted in 2020. The corporation continued with plantation of teak plants.