Bhopal: MP first state to hold polls with OBC reservation

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Responding to state Congress president Kamal Nath's allegation that OBCs were not getting their due share in panchayat elections, Minister for Urban Administration Department Bhupendra Singh said that Madhya Pradesh was the first state to conduct Panchayat and civic elections with OBC reservation.

Congress went to High Court five times, then went to Supreme Court. Supreme Court made the reservation void. MP is the first state where elections are being held with OBC reservation. Elections are being held in Maharashtra without OBC reservation, Singh told mediapersons on Saturday.

Singh said that Congress abolished reservation. OBC reservation may have decreased at some places but also increased in many places. Elections are being held with OBC reservation, it is the success of BJP government, he remarked.

Replying to a question, Singh has said that elections for urban local bodies would be held in July. Singh said that elections for urban bodies would be held immediately after Panchayat elections. He said that elections for all civic bodies would be completed by first week of August.

Earlier, Kamal Nath had accused BJP of cheating OBCs in Panchayat elections. Talking to media on Saturday, he presented the figures of OBC reservation in upcoming Panchayat elections.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan government claimed that they are providing reservation to OBCs up to 35% but the fact is that their share is stuck between 9.5% to 11.5%, said Nath. According to Nath, there are 875 members of Zila Panchayat in state. OBCs got 98 posts. This means 11.2% reservation has been made for district panchayat members, he added.